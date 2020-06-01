Invaders use UAVs to attack Ukrainian positions near Hnutove; one soldier wounded

Today, June 1, Russian-occupation forces used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to drop a VOG-17 grenade at the Joint Forces positions near Hnutove. A Ukrainian soldier has been wounded.

Censor.NET reports citing JFO Headquarters post on Facebook.

"The enemy used UAVs to attack Ukrainian positions near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol). As a result of the explosion, one Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The soldier was promptly taken to a medical facility, where he received proper medical care.

According to Defense Ministry spokesman Mykhailo Sharavara, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area twice today.