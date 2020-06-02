Ukraine records 328 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has recorded 328 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 24,340, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 328 people have fallen ill over the past 24 hours. A total of 24,340 people have fallen ill over the entire period of the pandemic. Of these, 1,747 are children and 4,682 are health workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on Tuesday, June 2.

Some 22 children and 61 medical workers have tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Nine people died of the disease, and 388 patients recovered.

In total, 10,078 people recovered and 727 died from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

According to Stepanov, 12,556 tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours was recorded in Rivne region (53), Zhytomyr region (34), and Lviv region (34).