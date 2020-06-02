ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4580 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
3 753 6

Seven regions, Kyiv city not ready to ease coronavirus lockdown – Health Ministry

Seven regions, Kyiv city not ready to ease coronavirus lockdown – Health Ministry

As of June 2, seven regions and Kyiv city do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry report

According to data provided by the Ukrainian Health Ministry, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Lviv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi regions and Kyiv city are not yet ready to ease lockdown restrictions.

The ministry explains that these regions have high incidence rate (total number of new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 population), high occupancy of beds in hospitals and low coverage of the population by PCR coronavirus testing.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

Read more: Ukrainian army reports 118 coronavirus cases

As of June 2, Ukraine had 24,340 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 328 new cases were confirmed over the past day.

quarantine (1311) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 