Russia’s FSB reports on detention of missing Ukrainian military in Crimea

The Russian special serviced detained Ukrainian military missing since May 30 for supposed violation of the state border with the Russian Federation.

Censor.NET reports citing RIA.

Besides, the Ukrainian military with surname Dobrynsky was drunk and without documents. Besides, Russia’s special service stated that a man had possibly controlled substances and it was sent to the expert study. The criminal case is opened due to the illegal crossing of the border.

As we reported, a Ukrainian soldier was kidnapped on an administrative border with occupied Crimea. Search activities immediately began upon the disappearance of the serviceman, but they did not give results. The soldier did not answer the phone, his whereabouts were unknown. According to preliminary information, he was abducted.