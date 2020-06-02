Rada adopts appeal to intl organizations to honor victims of genocide of Crimean Tatars

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted an appeal to international organizations to honour the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

The parliament adopted the decree, No.3449, "On the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, world governments and parliaments to honour the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people and condemn violations by the Russian Federation as an aggressor state of the rights and freedoms of the Crimean Tatar people."

The relevant resolution was supported by 310 MPs.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine calls on the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, governments and parliaments of the world to take additional measures to continue the policy of non-recognition of attempts to annex Crimea and exercise international control over their full compliance," the appeal says.

See more: Protest rally against occupation of Crimea held in Istanbul. PHOTO

The parliament also calls on international organizations to increase pressure on the aggressor state - the Russian Federation, using all possible sanctions, political, diplomatic and economic mechanisms in order to stop Russia’s violations of the fundamental principles of international law and the requirements of the international community, in particular the restoration of Ukraine’s state sovereignty over the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and the adjacent waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

"To recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide of the Crimean Tatar people and to honour on May 18, the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Deportation of the Crimean Tatar People, the memory of the genocide’s victims," the report says.