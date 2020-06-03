We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 - Shmyhal
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal states that the government will launch domestic flights from June 5, and foreign flights from June 15.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"From June 5, we will launch domestic flights, and foreign flights - from June 15. And we want cafes and restaurants to start hosting visitors inside from June 5," he said at a government meeting on Wednesday.
