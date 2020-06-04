Ukraine will not agree to any special status for Donbas under Russian scenario - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready for reasonable compromises on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas but will not agree to any special status according to the Russian scenario, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Censor.NET reports citing DW.

He wrote this on his Facebook page, while commenting on the results of his visit to Berlin for talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"We will not enter into a direct dialogue with occupation administrations. We will not accept the Kremlin-invented federalization. We will not make concessions in the border issue, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and the disbandment of occupation administrations," Kuleba said.

He said that from year to year Ukraine demonstrates its readiness to make reasonable compromises on the peculiarities of local self-government after the return of temporarily occupied territories to Ukraine.

"But we will never agree to any special status according to the Russian scenario, with the right to veto nationwide decisions and other requirements that undermine our sovereignty," he said.

Kuleba also called an important achievement the return to the agenda of the issue of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Ukrainian political prisoners held in Crimea and Russia.