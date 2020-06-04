Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times: no loses among Ukrainian soldiers

On June 3, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns – in the area of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian defenders decisively engaged duty fire weapons to stop the enemy’s activity.

The Joint Forces continue to control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire regime and being ready to respond to possible threats from any direction.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

According to the intelligence data, at least one invader was wounded on June 3.

Today, the Russian armed formations have not opened fire yet.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.