253 Ukraine citizens return home from U.S.

Another 253 Ukrainians will return to Kyiv from New York (USA) by a special flight.

Censor.NET reports citing Embassy's post on Facebook

"We continue to organize special flights for the return of citizens from the United States to Ukraine. Another 253 passengers are returning from New York to Kyiv," the statement said.

