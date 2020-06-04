Ukraine confirms 588 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 25,411
As of June 4, Ukraine had 25,411 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 588 new cases were confirmed over the past day, according to the data of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System.
Twelve new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.
Ukraine reported 10,440 recoveries. A total of 14,224 people have fallen ill with COVID-19.
The highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv city (77), and Lviv region (85).
As reported, over the past day, June 3, Ukraine confirmed 483 coronavirus cases.
