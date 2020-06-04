Eight regions, Kyiv city not ready to ease quarantine measures - Health Ministry

As of June 4, eight regions of Ukraine and Kyiv city do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to data provided by the Ukrainian Health Ministry, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv, Rivne, Chernivtsi regions and Kyiv city are not yet ready to ease lockdown restrictions.

The ministry explains that these regions have high incidence rate (total number of new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 population), high occupancy of beds in hospitals and low coverage of the population by PCR coronavirus testing.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

As of June 4, Ukraine had 25,411 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 588 new cases were confirmed over the past day