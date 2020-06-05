Ukraine records 553 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of June 5, Ukraine had 25,963 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 553 new cases were confirmed over the past day, according to the Public Health Center.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Fifteen deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

In total, 11,372 people have recovered and 762 died from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

Among patients, 58% are women. Most often, among the patients who have contracted COVID-19 are people aged 30-49 years (35%) and 50-69 years (37%).

The highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv city (92), Lviv region (73) and Rivne region (57).