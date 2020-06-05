Arakhamia Admits Nomination Of Woman As Kyiv Mayor Candidate From Servant Of The People
The chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, admits the nomination of a woman as a candidate for mayor of Kyiv from the Servant of the People party.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to Arakhamia, the party has many worthy women.
Arakhamia rules out expressing distrust of the government.
