ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10796 visitors online
News
4 383 96

Arakhamia Admits Nomination Of Woman As Kyiv Mayor Candidate From Servant Of The People

Arakhamia Admits Nomination Of Woman As Kyiv Mayor Candidate From Servant Of The People

The chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, admits the nomination of a woman as a candidate for mayor of Kyiv from the Servant of the People party.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to Arakhamia, the party has many worthy women.

Arakhamia rules out expressing distrust of the government.

Read more: Kyiv Subway Restrict Entry To Some Stations To Prevent Crowding - Klitschko

Kyyiv (2029) mayor (71) Arakhamia (72)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 