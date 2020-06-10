Ukraine records 525 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of June 10, Ukraine had 28,381 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 525 new cases were confirmed over the past day, according to the Public Health Center.

Twenty-three deaths and 357 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine recorded 12,769 recoveries and 833 deaths caused by COVID-19.

Read more: 3,523 Covid-19 cases registered in Kyiv

Among patients, 58% are women. Most often, among the patients who have contracted COVID-19 are people aged 30-49 years (35%) and 50-69 years (37%).

The greatest number of new cases over the past 24 hours was recorded in Volyn region (101), Lviv region (78), and Kyiv city (57).