European Parliament deputy Austriavičius warned authorities against Poroshenko's political persecution

Member of the European Parliament, an influential Lithuanian politician, member of the Friends of Ukraine group in the European Parliament, Petras Austriavičius, warned the Zelenskyi administration of political persecution of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Censor.NET reports citing his Twitter post.

"The interrogation of former President Poroshenko by State Bureau of Investigation is scheduled for today. EU-Ukraine Association agreement obliges Ukraine to fully adhere to the rule of law and other fundamental principles. There cannot be any politically motivated prosecutions," he said.

