Citizens who enter Slovakia should provide negative PCR test results for Covid-19

Citizens who want to cross the Slovakian border and enter the country are obliged to provide the negative PCR test results for coronavirus.

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry of Internal Affairs press service.

The procedure of crossing the border by foreign citizens changes since today (June 10).

The territory of the Slovak Republic is open for those who own permanent or temporary permission for residence and those who have the papers from a competent ministry. The citizens who cross the border should also show border guards PCR negative test results for Covid-19. The test results should be translated either in Slovakian, Czech, English or German.

The results of tests should not be older than 96 hours of age.

Those who enter the country will have to stay in isolation for five days and pass the test once again.

There are three operating checkpoints on Ukraine-Slovakia border.