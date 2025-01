As many as 125 people were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lviv region in the past 24 hours, the press service of Lviv City Council said referring to the head of the municipal coronavirus response headquarters, Halyna Slichna.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to latest data, 640 PCR tests were conducted in Lviv in the past 24 hours, 125 of them proved positive," reads the statement.