Zelenskyi Wanted To Appoint Bohdan As Prosecutor General Instead Of Presidential Office Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wanted to appoint Andrii Bohdan as the prosecutor general, instead of the head of the Presidential Office.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The President of Ukraine said this in the interview for the Ukrainska Pravda online media.

"I believe that at the very beginning, I made an improper thing by appointing him as the head of the Presidential Office. At the very beginning, I considered him to be a great lawyer, and he said he wanted to imprison the guilty, and he should have become the prosecutor general. I thought so… I wanted him to become a great prosecutor general," Zelenskyi said.

According to Zelenskyi, Bohdan was spoiled by the power and he started to get involved in various conflicts in the team.

He added he does not consider the appointment of Bohdan as the head of the Presidential Office to be a mistake, as then, Bohdan was the most appropriate candidate to the post.

Zelenskyi noted he is out of touch with Bohdan.

Bohdan was appointed as the Presidential Administration head on May 21, 2019, and on June 25, 2019, he was transferred to the Presidential Office.

In February 2020, Zelenskyi appointed Andrii Yermak as the head of the Presidential Office instead of Bohdan.