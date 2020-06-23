Ex-Ambassador of Canada Waschuk: Political vendetta against Poroshenko will have bad consequences

An influential Canadian diplomat, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine in 2014-2019, Roman Waschuk warned the Ukrainian authorities against plans to "put Poroshenko behind bars," calling it "the tone set by the emissaries of Portnov and Kolomoiskyi."

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Plans to lock up Poroshenko were already afoot in mid-2019, pitched by Portnov/Kolomoisky emissaries bent on (a) vengeance for economic and reputational losses and (b) political benefit, given negative public perceptions of Poro their media had helped create.

I told them then, and continue to believe: cleaning up corruption in a predecessor's entourage is good and necessary, while an overtly political vendetta to take down a major, familiar partner for Western efforts of the past 5 years would be a strategic mistake and backfire badly," he said.

