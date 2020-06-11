Ukrainian army reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 25 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total to 159, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing its press service.

"As of 10:00 on June 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 159 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 158 people have recovered and four died. Some 598 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 123 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

Over the past day, 25 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of June 11, Ukraine has 29,070 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 689 new cases were confirmed over the past day.