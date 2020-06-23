ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13349 visitors online
News
8 042 130

Bildt: If Zelenskyi follows path of Yanukovych, this case will be in center of European partners attention

Bildt: If Zelenskyi follows path of Yanukovych, this case will be in center of European partners attention

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi repeats the path of Viktor Yanukovych and persecutes the opposition leader, the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s European neighbours will take action.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Twitter.

'Is Zelenskyi preparing to go down the Yanukovich route and imprison political opponents Poroshenko? If that happens European neighbours should recommend measures to take. This issue goes to the hearth of the relationship." he wrote. 

Read more: EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

Bildt: If Zelenskyi follows path of Yanukovych, this case will be in center of European partners attention 01

Poroshenko (2654) Yanukovych (529) European Union (2729) Carl Bildt (19)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 