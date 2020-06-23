Bildt: If Zelenskyi follows path of Yanukovych, this case will be in center of European partners attention
If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi repeats the path of Viktor Yanukovych and persecutes the opposition leader, the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s European neighbours will take action.
Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Twitter.
'Is Zelenskyi preparing to go down the Yanukovich route and imprison political opponents Poroshenko? If that happens European neighbours should recommend measures to take. This issue goes to the hearth of the relationship." he wrote.
