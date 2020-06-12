Ukraine confirms 683 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
As of June 12, Ukraine has 29,753 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Some 683 new cases were confirmed over the past day, according to the Public Health Center.
Sixteen deaths and 426 recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours.
In total, Ukraine recorded 13,567 recoveries and 870 deaths caused by COVID-19.
Among patients, 58% are women. Most often, among the patients who have contracted COVID-19 are people aged 30-49 years (35%) and 50-69 years (37%).
The highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours was recorded in Lviv region (112), Kyiv city (95), Vinnytsia region (81), and Rivne region (56).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password