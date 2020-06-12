5 270 35
SBI’s searches at Omelian related to case upon murder of journalist Serhiyenko in 2014
The searches carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) at home leased by former infrastructure minister, Volodymyr Omelian, on June 12, are related to a case upon kidnapping and murder of journalist Vasyl Serhiyenko in 2014.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to the media, the house had earlier belonged to a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Hennadii Bobov.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has come to carry out a search at the home of former infrastructure minister, Volodymyr Omelian.
