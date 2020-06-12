Another anti-record reported: 95 new Covid-19 cases observed in Kyiv

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been recorded in Kyiv over the past 24 hours: 95 Kyivans fell ill. This is a new anti-record in terms of incidence. The city's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced this during an online briefing.

"The news is not optimistic. The number of Kyiv residents who have been diagnosed with coronavirus over the past day has increased by 95 people. 16 doctors are among them. One person has died. Today, there are 3,766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the capital of Ukraine," Klitschko stated.

13 patients have been hospitalized in medical institutions of the capital. Others are self-isolated, under the supervision of doctors. 79 people have recovered over the past day. 1,132 Kyiv residents were able to overcome the coronavirus.