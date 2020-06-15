Some 178 towns and villages in Ukraine left without electricity due to bad weather

As of Monday morning, June 15, some 178 populated areas in nine regions of Ukraine were left without electricity due to bad weather conditions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"On the night of 14 to 15 June, bad weather conditions (heavy rainfall, wind gusts) caused blackouts in 178 populated areas in nine regions, in particular: Sumy region – 93 populated areas, Kyiv region –28, Chernihiv region – 21, Luhansk region – 19, Donetsk region – 5, Ternopil region – 5, Chernivtsi region – 3, Kirovohrad region – 2, and Zaporizhzhia region – 2," reads the report.

Emergency response teams of regional power distribution companies have been involved in the restoration of power supply.