Ukraine reports 656 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, taking total to 31,810

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 31,810 as of June 15, including 656 new infections reported in the previous day.

According to data from the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine has confirmed 12 deaths related to the coronavirus and 171 recoveries in the past day.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine has reported 14,253 recoveries and 901 deaths related to the disease.

