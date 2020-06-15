Ukraine restores work of all airports, foreigners allowed to enter country

On Monday, June 15, all checkpoints for air traffic through the state border of Ukraine were opened.

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Service press centre.

According to the demands of the Regulation of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine #477 dated June 12, 2020, the work of 15 checkpoints for air traffic was renewed. The shifts of the border guards started work in sufficient number to provide the admittance of persons out and to Ukraine," the message said.

Besides, Ukraine allowed the number of foreigners to enter the state if they are not the citizens of the countries with a significant spread of coronavirus infection and did not stay in the territory of such states in the past 14 days.

However, the border guard units did not receive the list of the states with a high spread of coronavirus.

Read more: Another six checkpoints resume working on Ukraine-Moldova border, - Ukraine's Border Guard

"Before the receiving of such a list, the foreigners who agreed for self-isolation with the use of electronic app Diy Vdoma will be admitted in the territory of Ukraine. To make a decision on the observation of the foreigners who did not agree on self-isolation, the border guards will inform the competent authorities," the message said.