Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov

Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov at a traditional meeting on the fight against coronavirus, chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced that amendments would be made to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers regulating compliance with quarantine measures.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"They will determine under what circumstances a particular region can make certain restrictions tougher. This will be needed if the epidemic worsens," the presidential press service said on Monday.

