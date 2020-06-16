Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times: four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On June 15, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars, anti-tank guided weapons, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian units acted adequately and took the necessary measures to suppress enemy fire," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Three Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, and one more soldier got combat injury in the enemy shelling.

On June 15, three Russian invaders were wounded.

Read more: Occupiers fire guided antitank missiles on defenders of Novoselivka Druha

Today, the Russian armed formations opened fire from grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk) in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich. In response, the servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces used fire weapons and stopped the enemy provocations. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported today.