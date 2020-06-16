Ukraine reports 666 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 32,476 as of June 16, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

"Some 666 persons have fallen ill over the past day, including 52 children and 63 healthcare workers," Stepanov said at a briefing on June 16, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Ukraine has recorded 275 cases of recovery and 11 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

"In total, 32,476 people have fallen ill since the start of the pandemic, including 2,402 children and 5,600 healthcare workers," he said.

Some 14,528 people in Ukraine have recovered and 912 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Lviv region (139), Rivne region (104) and Volyn region (61).