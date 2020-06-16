Kyiv confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours

Kyiv city’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 3,985 as of June 16, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 28 people over the past day. Two sick persons have died," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 17 women aged 20-92 years; a nine-year-old girl; nine men aged 18-75 years and a seven-year-old boy.

Read more: Ukraine reports 666 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Two patients have been hospitalized in the previous day. Other Kyiv residents with coronavirus have been placed in self-isolation.

Ukraine’s cases of coronavirus rose to 32,476 on June 16, including 666 new infections confirmed in the previous day.