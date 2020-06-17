Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times: Ukrainian soldier wounded

On June 16, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniper's weapons, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent response to the enemy attacks and thwarted hostile armed activity with authorized weapons.

One Ukrainian soldier was injured in the enemy shelling over the past day.

According to intelligence reports, on June 16, one Russian invader was killed.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already violated ceasefire twice.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by the Joint Forces, the Headquarters added.