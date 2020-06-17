ENG
Bad weather leaves 80 towns and villages in five regions without electricity

Adverse weather conditions have left 80 populated areas in five regions of Ukraine without electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"On the night of June 16 to June 17, adverse weather conditions (rain, wind gusts) caused blackouts in 80 populated areas in five regions, in particular: Zhytomyr region – 46 populated areas, Kyiv region – 16, Cherkasy region – 11, Kirovohrad region – 4, Dnipropetrovsk region - 3," reads the report.

Emergency response teams of regional power distribution companies have started to conduct needed repairs to resume electricity supply.

