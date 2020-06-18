Bolton confirms that Trump put pressure on Ukraine to investigate his rivals – NYT

John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser, confirms in his new book that President Donald Trump linked the suspended security aid to his insistence that Ukraine investigate his political rivals.

This is stated in an article of The New York Times concerning Bolton's book "The Room Where It Happened" in advance of its scheduled publication next Tuesday.

On August 20, Mr. Bolton writes, Mr. Trump "said he wasn’t in favour of sending them [the Ukrainian side] anything until all the Russia-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over."

Mr. Bolton writes that he, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper tried eight to 10 times to get Mr. Trump to release the aid.