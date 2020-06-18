ENG
Ukraine reports 829 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, taking total to 34,063

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 34,063 as of June 18, including 829 new infections reported in the previous day.

According to data from the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine has confirmed 23 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine has recorded 14,943 recoveries and 966 deaths related to the disease.

