ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3258 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
30 238 277
quarantine (1311) NSDC (920) statistics (538) covid-19 (1452) Covid-2019 (1381)

Ukraine reports 921 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 921 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 34,984 as of June 19, including 921 new infections reported in the previous day.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine has confirmed 19 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day, according to data from the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine has recorded 16,033 recoveries and 985 deaths related to the disease.

Read more: Ukraine reports 829 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, taking total to 34,063

Over the previous day, the largest number of new coronavirus cases has been reported in Lviv region (142), Rivne region (121), Zakarpattia region (78), Volyn region (63), Ternopil region (63), and Kyiv city (92).

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 