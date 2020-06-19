Coronavirus found in cadets of SBU National Academy, their condition satisfactory

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced the detection of coronavirus in cadets of the National Academy of SBU.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"For the first time, infection has been diagnosed in one of them after communicating with relatives. The students who were in contact with the patient also have been found the COVID-19 virus. All of them are placed under isolation regime," the SBU press centre told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

