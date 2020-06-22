Zelenskyi: Intl community shouldn't allow return of Russia to G7 until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasizes that the international community must prevent the return of Russia to the G7 until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

In a Skype interview with Canadian publication The Globe and Mail, the Ukrainian president thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for opposing the idea of Russia's re-entering into the G7.

"Justin Trudeau said on June 1 that there is no chance for Russia to return to the G7 until the full restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and we are grateful for that support – and I should say that there will be no resolution if the world doesn't keep the pressure on Russia in that regard," Zelenskyi noted.

According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine in the search for peace with Russia, which is the "most tricky and difficult" task, needs its international allies to stay firmly in the course of these negotiations.