Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease has grown to 37,241 as of June 22, according to data provided by the Public Health Center.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The number of new cases recorded over the past 24 hours made up 681.

There have been eight deaths related to the coronavirus and 133 recoveries in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

