Explosion at apartment building: Kyiv ready to allocate UAH 30 mln for victims’ housing

Kyiv city is ready to allocate UAH 30 million from the state budget’s reserve fund to solve the housing problem of people who lived in a building in which the explosion occurred yesterday.

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko briefing.

"In the morning, I was at a meeting with the prime minister, where I proposed an option on how we can help the victims. Half of the funds for housing can be provided by the city and the other half by the government. The prime minister supported this idea. Kyiv is ready to allocate UAH 30 million from the reserve fund to solve the housing problem of the people who lived in the building where the explosion occurred. The prime minister promised to consider the possibility of assistance from the state," Klitschko said.

He also said that the city will provide financial assistance to residents of the destroyed building and people who lost their relatives in the explosion.

As reported, on the morning of June 21, a powerful explosion damaged several apartments in a multi-storey building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district. The explosion destroyed inter-floor structures between the fourth and eighth floors. Three people were killed and five more injured. The fate of at least two people is still unknown.

Read more: Kyiv reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours

The Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal took personal control of the investigation into the explosion in the building.