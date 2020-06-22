Ukraine has no plans to restore transport services with Russia

Ukraine does not plan to restore transport services with the Russian Federation, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Although the Government has decided to gradually open the borders of Ukraine, the issue of resuming services with Russia – we are talking about rail transport services, since air services have been suspended since 2014 – is not on the agenda yet," Bodnar said in an interview.

He noted that Russia is now at the peak of the incidence rate and ranks third in the world in the number of patients. "It is dangerous to fully restore transport services and jeopardize the epidemiological situation in Ukraine, as the number of COVID-19 cases is growing in our country as well," the deputy minister said.

As of June 22, Ukraine reported 37,241 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 681 new cases were confirmed over the past day.

The Russian Federation confirmed 7,717 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total to 583,879.