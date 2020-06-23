Ukraine reports 833 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease has grown to 38,074 as of June 23, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The number of new cases recorded over the past 24 hours made up 833.
There have been 23 deaths related to the coronavirus and 314 recoveries in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
In total, Ukraine has recorded 1,035 deaths related to the disease and 16,956 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
