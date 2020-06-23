Largest number of new coronavirus cases reported in Lviv region in past day

The largest number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ukraine over the past 24 hours was reported in Lviv region - 240, Zakarpattia region – 103, Rivne region - 75.

Censor.NET reports citing Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi post on Facebook.

According to the minister, 833 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus in the past day. They include 55 children and 92 medical workers.

Since the start of the pandemic in Ukraine, 38,074 people have been infected with COVID-19, including 2,790 children, and 6,138 health workers.

Ukraine has conducted 19,404 tests to detect the disease over the previous day, including 9,900 PCR tests and 9,504 ELISA tests.