Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region. ФОТОрепортаж

Seventy three towns and villages in Ivano-Frankivsk region have been flooded due to heavy rains.

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press centre

"As of 12:30 on June 23, 73 populated areas were flooded, six wooden bridges were destroyed, and roads were partially washed out," the report reads.

Police officers and rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in the region.

Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 01
Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 02
Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 03
Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 04
Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 05
Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 06
Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 07
Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 08
Bad weather leaves 73 populated areas flooded, destroys six bridges in Ivano-Frankivsk region 09

