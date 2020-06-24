Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

On June 23, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade machine guns – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Today, the Russian armed formations have already shelled Ukrainian troops thrice – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), and Khutir Vilnyi.

As noted, Ukrainian soldiers responded with duty weapons. The enemy activity was suppressed.