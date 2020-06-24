Ukraine reports 940 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease grew to 39,014 as of June 24, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The number of new cases recorded over the past 24 hours made up 940, which is the highest daily total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 16 deaths related to the coronavirus and 453 recoveries in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine has recorded 1,051 deaths related to the disease and 17,409 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.