Ukraine confirms 994 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease grew to 40,008 as of June 25, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The number of new cases recorded over the past 24 hours made up 994, which is the highest daily total since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 16 deaths related to the coronavirus and 349 recoveries in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine has recorded 1,067 deaths related to the disease and 17,758 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

See more: Plane carrying humanitarian cargo from China arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

The highest number of new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lviv region – 204, Odesa region – 95, Kyiv region – 85, Zakarpattia region – 85, and Rivne region – 84.