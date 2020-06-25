Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 81 Including 3 Medical Workers

On June 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 81 including three medical workers over June 23 to 4,609.

Censor.NET reports citing Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

The number of newly-infected people included 51 women aged 18-78, 23 men aged 18-80, three girls aged 2-14, and four boys aged 7-17.

12 patients were hospitalized and the rest of the newly-infected people are staying in self-isolation.

A total of 33 people recovered on June 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,473 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases on June 24 was registered in Darnytskyi district - 13, Obolonskyi district - 12, in Solomiyanskyi district – 12, and in Shevchenkivskyi district - 9.