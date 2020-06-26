Kyiv city reports 115 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Kyiv city has confirmed 115 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 4,724, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of city residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 115 people over the past day. There has been one lethal case. In total, 102 residents of the capital have died of coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing on Friday.

Among the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv city in the past day are 58 women aged 19-85 years; a 4-year-old girl; 49 men aged 18-78 years; 7 boys aged 3-15 years.

Kyiv city has confirmed 17 recoveries over the past day. In total, 1,490 recoveries have been recorded in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ukraine faces tough wave of infection with Covid-19, - PM Shmygal

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine’s cases of coronavirus rose to 41,117 on June 26, including 1,109 new infections confirmed in the previous day.