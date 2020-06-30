Ukraine reports 706 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine’s confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 44,334 on of June 30, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine press service.

The number of new cases recorded over the past 24 hours made up of 706.

There have been 12 deaths related to coronavirus and 88 recoveries in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine has recorded 1,159 deaths related to the disease and 19,115 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past day, the highest number of new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lviv region – 143, Zakarpattia region – 97, and Rivne region – 74.